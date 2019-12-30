Nuggets Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $553,946.00 and $5.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00192794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.01339357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123960 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

