Numeraire 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $620,441.00 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Numeraire has a market cap of $14.58 million and $620,441.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.60 or 0.00089621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.01342834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00123367 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,178 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

