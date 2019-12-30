Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,340,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the November 28th total of 61,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 21.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OAS. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

OAS opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

