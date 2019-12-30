OAX (OAX) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $264,288.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can currently be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Binance and Gate.io. During the last seven days, OAX has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OAX

OAX’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Gate.io, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

