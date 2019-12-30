OKB Reaches Market Cap of $108.63 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One OKB token can now be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00036822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a total market cap of $108.63 million and approximately $72.72 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.52 or 0.06026872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000466 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

