OKCash (OK) Trading 13.2% Higher This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $3,155.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,912,496 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

