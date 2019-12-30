Omni (OMNI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,829.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $545,196.00 and approximately $3,829.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00013171 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittrex, Poloniex and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00585859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009578 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,778 coins and its circulating supply is 562,462 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.