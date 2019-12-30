On.Live (ONL) Trading 2.4% Higher This Week

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, On.Live has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $254,463.00 and approximately $369.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038219 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.80 or 0.06059571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036749 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001253 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The official website for On.Live is on.live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

