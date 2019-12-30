OneRoot Network (RNT) Trading 2.9% Higher This Week

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.83 or 0.06086205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029865 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036880 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001274 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.