OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT Lowered to $20.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 101.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OPRX. ValuEngine upgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.73 million, a PE ratio of 198.60 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gus D. Halas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.0% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,111.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 607,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 579,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 93,015 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 17.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 312,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 45,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

