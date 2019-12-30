OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post $12.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $12.50 million. OptiNose reported sales of $3.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $35.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.95 million to $36.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $90.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OptiNose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $9.89 on Monday. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.