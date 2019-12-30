Opus (OPT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 26.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Opus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Opus has traded down 51.2% against the US dollar. Opus has a market cap of $53,301.00 and $43.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00190819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.01343278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00124431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

