Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

ORAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, December 9th. New Street Research upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

ORAN opened at $14.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.37. Orange has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Orange by 12.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Orange by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

