Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $731,354.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00057804 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00045005 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00585889 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00226098 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00086224 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001787 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

