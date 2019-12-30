Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $760,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post sales of $760,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $520,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 million to $2.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.94 million, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,897,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 3,035,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $14.60 on Monday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.