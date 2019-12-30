Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $760,000.00

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019 // No Comments

Equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post sales of $760,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $520,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 million to $2.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.94 million, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,897,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 3,035,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $14.60 on Monday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply