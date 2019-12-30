Origin Sport (ORS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013857 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

