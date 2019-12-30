Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 131.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMI stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.43.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.87%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

