Own Market Capitalization Achieves $2.19 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. Own has a market cap of $2.19 million and $416,570.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Own token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Own has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00190373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.47 or 0.01338813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00124086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. Own’s official website is weown.com. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket.

Own Token Trading

Own can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

