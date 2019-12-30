Oxycoin (OXY) Price Tops $0.0001

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Oxycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. In the last week, Oxycoin has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. Oxycoin has a market cap of $68,106.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036387 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

Oxycoin (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

