PAC Global (PAC) Market Cap Achieves $1.56 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. PAC Global has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $6,935.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and YoBit.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net.

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Crex24, YoBit, TOPBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

