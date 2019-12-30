Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,960,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 20,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,698,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,776,000 after purchasing an additional 559,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,666,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,322 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.6% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,372,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 989,998 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,878,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 254,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $5.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 139.22% and a negative return on equity of 136.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

