Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) Short Interest Down 5.1% in December

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

PACD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fearnley Fonds raised Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nordea Equity Research raised Pacific Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Drilling in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling during the second quarter worth about $17,791,000. Strategic Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Drilling by 3.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 19,986,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,147,000 after purchasing an additional 662,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Drilling by 154.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $884,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Drilling stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pacific Drilling has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 139.23% and a negative net margin of 814.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

