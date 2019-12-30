Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 316,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Tom Rice sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $203,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 881,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,479,000 after purchasing an additional 68,302 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $32.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.