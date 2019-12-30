PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Short Interest Down 5.2% in December

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 21.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. PAR Technology has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $31.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $45.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.08 million. Analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 3,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $83,472.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,911,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 17,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $396,874.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,721 shares in the company, valued at $53,262,119.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,082 shares of company stock worth $1,691,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PAR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

