Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a market capitalization of $113,610.00 and $959.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021853 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,880,492 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

