Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Update

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 166,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PZG opened at $0.76 on Monday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.