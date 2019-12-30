ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.28 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $190.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001886 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00057804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00086224 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000912 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00069211 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,306.24 or 1.00415278 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,588,660 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

