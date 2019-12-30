Paula Bell Buys 53 Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell acquired 53 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £126.14 ($165.93).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Paula Bell acquired 57 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £123.12 ($161.96).

On Thursday, October 24th, Paula Bell bought 62 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £125.24 ($164.75).

Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 249 ($3.28) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 26.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 219.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 188.04. Spirent Communications Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 110.80 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 242 ($3.18).

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price (up previously from GBX 155 ($2.04)) on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, November 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 184 ($2.42).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.