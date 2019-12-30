PAX Gold (PAXG) Reaches Market Cap of $12.92 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,536.65 or 0.20853536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $12.92 million and $423,432.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.52 or 0.06026872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000466 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029867 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036822 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001252 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 8,405 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

