PAYCENT Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $59,469.00 and $91,326.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

