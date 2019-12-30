Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Short Interest Down 5.7% in December

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 250,900 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 266,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,210.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $211,320. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,183,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 106,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 97,502 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 160,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $590.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

