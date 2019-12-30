Peculium Price Reaches $0.0009 (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Peculium has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peculium has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $33,913.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peculium token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peculium Token Profile

Peculium (CRYPTO:PCL) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,899,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,040,195,577 tokens. Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peculium is peculium.io.

Peculium Token Trading

Peculium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

