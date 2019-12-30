Peloton (PTON) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON):

12/12/2019 – Peloton is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $38.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/10/2019 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $29.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Peloton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Peloton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

11/29/2019 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $35.00.

11/5/2019 – Peloton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Peloton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $27.00 on Monday. Peloton has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. Peloton’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,533,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,603,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,275,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,020,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

