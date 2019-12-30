Penta (PNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $35,594.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Penta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z, HitBTC and LBank. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $35,594.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, HADAX, Bit-Z, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

