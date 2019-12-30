Penta Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18,412.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Penta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, LBank and BCEX. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $18,412.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Penta has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.01346155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Penta

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z, BCEX, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

