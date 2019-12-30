Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.0166

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $26,130.00 and approximately $390.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021796 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,744,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,721 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.