Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Short Interest Down 5.1% in December

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $29,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,780.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 79,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $32.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $188.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $34.32.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

