Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCP. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perceptron during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perceptron by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55,646 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perceptron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Perceptron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perceptron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perceptron alerts:

Perceptron stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Perceptron has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 million, a P/E ratio of 550.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 million. Perceptron had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perceptron will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perceptron from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Perceptron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.