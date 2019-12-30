Perlin (PERL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $885,204.00

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Perlin has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $885,204.00 worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin token can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. Over the last week, Perlin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

