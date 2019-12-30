Pesetacoin Price Tops $0.0013 (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Pesetacoin has a total market capitalization of $185,384.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00586165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009792 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Pesetacoin Profile

Pesetacoin (CRYPTO:PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,153,104 coins. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

Pesetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

