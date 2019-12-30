Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Peugeot (EPA:UG) received a €28.00 ($32.56) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s previous close.

UG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Peugeot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.39 ($29.53).

Shares of UG opened at €21.66 ($25.19) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €22.45 and a 200 day moving average of €21.96. Peugeot has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a twelve month high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

