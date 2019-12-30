Phantasma 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $541,825.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $541,825.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bitbns, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058155 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00086197 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000912 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00072674 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,306.24 or 1.00415278 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

