Phantomx (PNX) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 317.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $4,368.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded 230.4% higher against the US dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00044343 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00601385 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001011 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

