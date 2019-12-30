Phore (PHR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Phore has a market cap of $1.44 million and $239.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phore has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000996 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, IDAX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,625,592 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phore is phore.io.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Nanex, IDAX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

