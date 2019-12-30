Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Tops $3.65 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $3.65 million and $131,439.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,245,929,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.