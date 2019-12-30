Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Short Interest Update

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,350,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 28,020,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

PDD opened at $39.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.32. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $130,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $166,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 24.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.