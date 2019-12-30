Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $602,736.00 and $826.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00046204 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00585948 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000966 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,494,424 coins and its circulating supply is 414,233,988 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

