Pirl Market Cap Hits $375,120.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Pirl has a total market cap of $375,120.00 and $6,956.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 61,677,552 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.