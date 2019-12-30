Pivot Token Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $399,946.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.01342834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00123367 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

