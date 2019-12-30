PLATINCOIN (PLC) Price Reaches $4.70 on Top Exchanges

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $23.48 million and $2.47 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $4.70 or 0.00063805 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,066,468 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

